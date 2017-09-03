Are Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie ‘Consciously Re-Coupling’? Here’s The Truth About Their Relationship

A new report says that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been working out their differences in intensive therapy. Here are all the new details.

We would all love to see Brad and Angie reconcile their differences and moving forward together as a family again.

They appeared to be the perfect couple for such a long time. It’s quite tempting to believe this new story that claims that the pair is trying to sort things out through weeks of therapy which allows them to ‘consciously re-couple’ for the sake of their family.

But, according to some sources, even if this story sounds great and it’s tempting to believe it, it looks like unfortunately, it’s not true.

‘There were a lot of tears,’ Ian Halperin, the couple’s unofficial biographer, told the Daily Mail regarding a supposed meeting between the two actors that led to rehab and spiritual counseling.

‘Nothing was left on the table. They had it out, right there and then in this very modest house. At that moment they decided to make a fresh start. It was a ‘come to Jesus meeting’ that marked the beginning of a new phase in their relationship.’

Sadly, the insider we’re talking about has very different news for fans.

‘Brad and Angie are getting along and are both very much focused on the kids,’ a source close to the couple stated.

‘But there is no sign of re-coupling.’ As heartbreaking as this dose of reality, it’s far more in line with what we’ve heard from their closest ones.

‘Brad’s over it, and he believes Angelina crossed the line when she accused him of being abusive towards the kids,’ an insider previously confessed, referring to an alleged violent altercation that took place on a plane, which supposedly convinced Angie to file for divorce initially. All of this doesn’t exclude the possibility of a reunion but the moment has not come yet that’s for sure.