Are Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Back Together? Rumor Has It They Are Dating Again

And so begins the reconciliation rumors. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have called off their divorce, according to several sources.

Advertisement

This is a surprising turn of events from the duo known as Brangelina.

The estranged pair has decided to give their romance a second chance. That is the report which emerged from Life & Style on Wednesday.

A spy told the magazine that Jolie is over her wealthy British man and has been in contact with Pitt almost daily.

Initially, the duo would call each other to talk about their children and well-being, but they often travel through memory lane, and one thing led to another, and they are now back together.

That old feeling known as love came crawling back and they have been dating again.

The source said they are taking it one day at a time to see where it leads, but they are hoping they will be back into each other’s arms.

The tipster said: “They’re been seeing each other several times a week lately.”

The insider revealed that they have been talking to each other about what went wrong on their decade-long romance.

The person shared: “Slowly the old feelings have started to return. They’ve been open with each other like they haven’t been in years, and it’s like the are now dating again.”

The couple has yet to talk to their clan about how the situation has evolved because they do not want to confuse the children.

The source elaborated: “Brad and Angie are keeping the reinvigorated relationship under the radar for now because they don’t want to confuse the kids. The welfare of the children is their priority. It’s very obvious how much Brad is still in love with Angelina, and she still loves him, too. She sees the effort he’s been putting in, and it’s winning her over.”

Fans hope it works out the second time around because taking those six kids on another emotional rollercoaster ride is not good for their mental health.

Advertisement

Some media outlets have denied the reconciliation reports.