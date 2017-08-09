Are Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert Finally Becoming Friends After Their Nasty Split?

Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have their share of differences, but the country star reportedly approves of her romance with Anderson East. Is this a sign that Shelton and Lambert are finally moving past their divorce and becoming friends?

According to the insider, Shelton’s relationship with Lambert has improved dramatically over the past few months. Despite their rocky marriage and divorce, the two are communicating better and Shelton couldn’t be happier about her romance with East.

It’s unclear if the two are actually friends, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.

“Things are much better between them,” an insider revealed. “Blake is very supportive of Miranda.”

Things haven’t always been peachy with the former couple. Shortly after their divorce in 2015, Shelton’s heated romance with Gwen Stefani reportedly didn’t sit well with Lambert.

They’ve also aired their grievances on their breakup albums, If I’m Honest and The Weight of These Wings. Fortunately, it sounds like both parties have forgiven each other and are willing to move on with their lives.

With Blake Shelton’s approval in hand, an inside source told that Lambert might be getting ready for an engagement in the near future.

The country star’s romance with East is heating up and a proposal is reportedly right around the corner. Will Lambert beat Shelton down the aisle?

“[They] are very much in sync,” the insider shared. “He’s crazy about Miranda and she’s so smitten with him as well. Their friends can definitely see them getting engaged in the near future.”

The engagement rumors come on the heels of Lambert’s successful album, The Weight of These Wings. Although she hasn’t leaked too many details about the divorce, Lambert admitted that fans can learn all about it if they just listen to her music.

“If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there. There’s no mystery anymore — take from it what you will,” she explained.

Lambert also explained how the divorce changed the way she views life. She now has a deeper understanding of herself and vowed to never take pain for granted.

Lambert and Shelton parted ways in 2015 after four years of marriage. They do not share any children together.

As far as Shelton is concerned, his romance with Stefani is better than ever. In fact, the country crooner is quickly approaching the two year mark in his relationship with Stefani.

While their romance is going great, the two have not discussed their future plans in public. Until official announcements are made, it’s great to see Shelton and Lambert getting along once again.