Apple Joins The Streaming Television Craze; Lands 2-Season Order Of Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Morning Show Drama

After a long fought bidding war, it seems that Apple came out victorious as they snagged a much sought after drama starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston. The drama has yet to be titled but will be loosely based on information from Brian Stelter’s ‘Top of The Morning’ nonfiction exploration into the cutthroat world of morning news.

In a bold move, the straight to series drama has received a two-season order, of a total of 20 episodes. Aniston, best known for her role in beloved Friends and Witherspoon, most recently praised for her role in Big Little Lies, are good friends in real life. They will both star in the series as well as produce.

For those who were avid Friends viewers, you may remember that Witherspoon actually played Aniston’s younger sister in one of the episodes. The two have remained close and this will be their first time working together since then.

Though there have been no scripts written for the drama yet, the price in the bidding war was comparable to any other highly sought after show with big stars at the helm. No telling how risque or daring the show will be but if how streaming shows have gone lately is any indication, it’s a good bet that there will be at least a good bit of scandalous behavior.

The show will be an in-depth look at the lives of the people who help America rise from their slumber. It will follow and unpack the unique challenges that women, as well as their male counterparts, face in the workplace. The daily televised rituals, as well as bonds and rivalries that will be showcased, will likely take up a big part of the narrative arcs.

This will be Aniston’s first return as a TV series regular since Friends went off the air in 2004. While Witherspoon is fresh off of the success of this year’s Big Little Lies, which was critically acclaimed and scored many victories at the Emmys.

There is no word on who else will join the cast or when shooting will begin.