Apollo Nida And Phaedra Parks Finally Reach Divorce Settlement – Details Will Remain Secret

Apollo Nida and Phaedra Parks have finally accepted that their marriage is over.

Late Tuesday evening, it was revealed that the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars had reached a divorce settlement.

Parks, a powerful attorney based in Atlanta, made sure all of the details are kept private via a confidential agreement.

Therefore, it is impossible to know how the pair will divide their assets and money.

Just last week, Parks and Nida were duking it out over financial records.

Nida, who is currently incarcerated, needed the documents to prove that he helped Parks become a wealthy woman and should have half of her fortune.

The mother of two was also fighting her estranged husband in court because he wanted the ironclad prenup he had signed, tossed.

According to TMZ, which broke the news, the pair also struck a custody agreement.

The former couple will share joint legal custody, and Parks will have primary physical custody of their sons – Dylan and Ayden.

The agreement states the boys will call their father once a week.

The motivational speaker filed for divorce in October 2013, but for numerous reasons, it was delayed.

Talking to the media, Parks said it was clear that Nida had moved with another woman, so it made no sense for him to stall the process.

She explained: “It is very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage. Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

She went on to add: “[The divorce] was finalized last year in July so of course that obviously made me assume that I had regained my independence and a new start. So to be placed back into a position where I have to do it all over again … it is disheartening, but it is a process, and I cannot obviously change it.”

Parks also said the lengthy divorce process was not only time-consuming, but it forced her to spend an enormous amount of money.

She explained: “Of course it is very frustrating, it is very expensive, it is very emotionally draining and quite time-consuming. It is a very difficult process, and it is unfortunate that it was overturned, but it is what it is, and so I will go through the process again, and we will see what happens this time.”

