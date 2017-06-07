Apollo Nida And Phaedra Parks Divorce Is Taking Forever, As She Looks To A Rumored Future With Jamal Bryant

Apollo Nida is the worst kind of husband, according to Phaedra Parks because he makes sure that she is stuck being married to him using loopholes and technicalities even when she is begging him to sign those divorce papers.

Fed up and frustrated by the pace the process is moving, Parks and her young boys plan to leave for Italy for a much-needed vacation.

Some are wondering if she is taking megachurch pastor and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Gizelle Bryant’s ex-husband, Jamal Bryant, with her.

In a new interview, Mrs. Parks revealed that the last things on her mind are her firing from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and the drama she caused for her former costars – Kandi Burruss, husband, Todd Tucker, and Porsha Williams.

At the moment, she has a huge problem on her hand, and the name is Nida. At this rate, Nida and Parks might enter the Guinness Book of records for going through the longest divorce proceedings ever.

The attorney first filed for divorce in October 2013, but it has been delayed and delayed over and over again.

Nida, who is currently incarcerated, was able to postpone the divorce because his name was spelled wrong.

He later contacted a judge to halt the process because he wanted to contest the prenup.

In a new interview, Parks said she was frustrated by Nida’s shenanigans and added: “[The divorce] was finalized last year in July so of course that obviously made me assume that I had regained my independence and a new start. So to be placed back into a position where I have to do it all over again … it is disheartening, but it is a process, and I cannot obviously change it.”

She said trying to leave Nida has cost her lots of money and energy.

The reality star said: “Of course it is very frustrating, it is very expensive, it is very emotionally draining and quite time-consuming. It is a very difficult process, and it is unfortunate that it was overturned, but it is what it is, and so I will go through the process again, and we will see what happens this time. Hopefully, it will not take as long as it did the first time.”

She is planning a family getaway to forget some of her troubles.

A spy said: “I will take the boys to Italy for about a week […] we will go to Utah this summer to visit some national parks there, and we are going to go see the Grand Canyon, and we will go to Florida as well.”

Fans of the hit show were quick to ask, will her rumored boyfriend, Pastor Bryant, go to Europe with her?