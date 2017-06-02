Apollo Nida And Phaedra Parks Are Still Finding Ways Not Divorce, Is There A Reason For The Delay?

Add another delay to Apollo Nida and his estranged wife, Phaedra Parks’ divorce proceedings.

At this rate, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars will never officially split, but some believe there is a master plan to the madness.

Parks and Nida want to remain married and keep on feuding in hopes of getting their reality series when is a free man.

This time around, the reason why Parks is forced to stay married to Nida for a few extra months is pretty surprising.

While behind bars, Nida has once more contacted a judge and asked him to annul the prenup he signed before saying “I do” to Parks because he wants more money from her.

The father of two, who is currently serving an eight-year prison sentence for bank fraud and identity theft, made the request for the prenup to be thrown out because Parks became a multimillionaire after she signed on to be a full-time cast of “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

According to court documents filed by Nida’s attorney, he wants their assets split evenly – the pair owns several businesses and lavish mansions together.

Nida is convinced that Parks is hiding her money and he wants half of it. Please note that the Atlanta-based attorney filed for divorce from the businessman in October 2014 after nearly five years of marriage and there has always been a crazy reason to postpone the proceedings.

In March, the divorce judgment was reversed by a judge because Nida’s name was misspelled and because he claimed that he was lied to by Parks’ attorney.

Nida, who is engaged to Sherien Almufti, said he was inaccurately told that he could attend divorce hearings while behind bars.

Parks rep came out swinging with a statement that read: “It’s very confusing why a man who is engaged and enjoys frequent visits with his fiancée would work so aggressively to avoid ending his marriage. Regardless, Phaedra is reviewing her options with her attorney to determine the most efficient path toward ending this marriage so she can move forward and focus on raising strong, healthy and happy children.”

There is a wild theory as to why Parks and Nida are always stalling – they are working on a new project.

A source said she was kicked out of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” because she refuses to date.

The spy shared: “Phaedra was not renewed because she wasn’t willing to share her true personal life.Producers have been begging her to date and open up about what truly went on in her marriage to Apollo [Nida] and react to Apollo’s girlfriend.”

It is believed that they are secretly still together and plotting to get their own show.