Antonio Cromartie’s Girlfriend Is Pregnant With His 14th Child!

Another day, another baby! Antonio Cromartie and his wife are due with another kid, making it his 14th child despite the fact he had a vasectomy not long ago.

Terricka Cromartie took to Instagram to announce the news she will be having the sixth child with former New York Jets and Arizona Cardinal’s star.

Cromartie gave birth last Mother’s Day to their son Jynx Revell-Antonio Cromartie and their little girl J’adore Nayvi Cromartie.

The twin’s counted up to 13 at the time which is enough to fill up an entire bench for a football team on its own!

He said, “it was an adrenaline rush,” one of the most amazing things in the world to hand over a child to its mother.

The NFL star tweeted he was on “Cloud 9” after the birth of his twins, and he gushed over his family.

Cromartie has five children with Terricka at the moment, six if you count the one currently in the oven, while he has eight children with five other women.

Terricka, who played a role in the E! series Candy Girls, said she first realized she was pregnant when Cromartie was hospitalized with what she thought was just “bad cramps.”

Instead, she learned she was pregnant with two different babies.

The mother-of-four said, “I really thought I was dreaming, even after, I was just in total disbelief.”

Not everyone is happy with the size of the family, with some people going on Twitter to say “kids aren’t just numbers,” to chalk up on the board.

Terricka revealed to US Weekly she thought about keeping her pregnancy a secret because she felt judged for it.

It was reported last year the NFL player pays an estimated $336,000 a year in child support for his kids according to the New York Post. The publication stated he pays over $3,500 in child support per month. Congratulations to Antonio and Terricka!