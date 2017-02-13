Antonio Banderas Spotted Out With Girlfriend After Health Scare

Following his health scare last month, Antonio Banderas in back in action! We are glad the actor is feeling better and has recovered so fast.

Recently Banderas was spotted during an outing with his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel and he seemed healthy and happy to get some air alongside his partner.

On February 11, the pair was photographed by the paparazzi getting into the car together in London. Although the actor seemed a lot better, he still didn’t want to take any chances and so he opted to step into the passenger seat, possibly still not feeling well enough to drive.

As fans already know, Banderas was rushed to a hospital outside of London after he experienced serious chest pains while exercising.

The actor’s representative stated:

“We can confirm that last Thursday Antonio was admitted to the hospital after having experienced chest pains while exercising.”

“However, Antonio was released the same after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health,” added the rep.

However, days before his hospitalization was revealed, Banderas frightened fans when he had hinted something serious had taken place. Days later, details about his secret hospital visit had emerged.

“Enjoying nature after a little fright. Kisses,” his snap read alongside his girlfriend, Kimpel.

Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. A photo posted by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:27am PST

At the time, fans didn’t know what he meant but later they found out his health scare took place.

The Mask of Zorro actor had symptoms before it became worse and he had to be rushed to the hospital.

Antonio Banderas divorced Melanie Griffith in 2015, the same year he moved to Britain. They sold their Los Angeles home and he now lives in a mansion in Cobham.

Nowadays, it appears he’s in good hands with his Dutch investment consultant girlfriend.