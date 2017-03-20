Antonio Banderas Goes Through Yet Another Health Scare!

A couple of months ago, Antonio Banderas was rushed to the hospital after he started having chest pains but after less than a day under strict supervision by the clinic, he was allowed to return home.

Now, the actor was reported to having similar health problems and once again ended up in the emergency ward! Is he getting worse?

According to a trusted source, the 56-year-old star received treatment at “Clinique de Genolier,” in Geneva Switzerland. The place is said to be very posh and expensive but has great results.

As doctors are closely monitoring the actor’s health, his girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel remains in an apartment next door to his room — connected by a door.

As it turns out, the actor was just exercising at his house in Surrey, England when he started feeling “agonizing pains in his chest.”

Soon after, the ambulance rushed him to a hospital outside of London.

About a week after his first health scare, the actor was spotted going out with his girlfriend, starting speculations that he was feeling better.

Furthermore, Banderas also posted on social media soon after, reassuring his fans that he is fine, despite the fact that he didn’t feel healthy enough to drive. Kimpel was the one who drove to the destination.

Disfrutando de la naturaleza tras un pequeño susto. Enjoying nature after a startle. Besos. A post shared by Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) on Jan 30, 2017 at 4:27am PST

“We can confirm that last Thursday Antonio was admitted to the hospital after having experienced chest pains while exercising,” a representative for the actor stated at the time.

“However, Antonio was released the same day after doctors performed a check-up which confirmed his good health.”

Advertisement

Unfortunately, Antonio Banderas’ health has been getting worse again! The actor is supposed to fly back to his hometown in Spain to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award on March 25, but now, it is uncertain whether the doctors will give him permission to go due to his condition.