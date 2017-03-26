Antonio Baderas Is Feeling Well After Scary January Heart Attack

Antonio Banderas gave his fans a scare when, at the beginning of the year, he suffered a minor heart attack. But the 56-year-old Spanish managed to recover and is now feeling very good!

Banderas made an appearance at a film festival in his home town of Malaga, where he spoke about his recent health problem.

The Mask of Zorro star admitted that he suffered a heart attack on January 26, but added that it wasn’t anything too serious and that he got very quick on his feet.

Although a heart attack is nothing to play around, Banderas didn’t seem too worried. Casually, he told the press that he underwent a procedure and had three stents implanted into his arteries.

The actor said that the situation hasn’t been as dramatic as some of the media presented it.

In January, Banderas was rushed to St. Peter’s Hospital in Surrey, outside of London, but was released the same day with doctors giving him the OK.

A few days later, Antonio Banderas revealed he was doing well through a social media post, in which he appeared with girlfriend Nicole Kimpel. Speaking about Nicole, on January 30, the Hollywood star uploaded on Instagram a photo with her, saying that he was enjoying nature after a startle.

However, the Spanish-born actor isn’t willing to play with his health, so he visited a Swiss clinic earlier this week. A spokeswoman for Banderas revealed that Antonio was in “perfectly good health.”

Banderas recently added one more trophy to his bag, by picking up a lifetime achievement award for his career as an actor, director, and producer at the film festival in Switzerland, on Saturday evening, where he was accompanied by his lovely girlfriend, Nicole Kimpel.