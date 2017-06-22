Anti-Fur Protestors Storm Michael Kor’s Event In New York City

Oh boy! Animal rights activists clashed with fashionistas at Michael Kors’ talk at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Activists stormed the event on Wednesday night to protest Kors’ use of fur.

According to WWD, around twenty protestors rushed the stage at the Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium.

While Kors was being interviewed by fashion correspondent Alina Cho, a group of protestors jumped on the stage from the audience and started to yell.

The group of individuals held up signs and chanted repetitious rhymes while apparently bothering Kors, Cho, and the staff at the Met.

However, Kors handled the situation extremely well.

The fashion juggernaut sat in his chair and looked merely, amused.

From the video posted by TMZ.com, it appears they began the interruption with a full recording of a squealing pig, possibly to compare the rituals of the fashion company to the terror experienced by the animals.

Kors seemed entirely aloof when he uttered a tired-sounding, “Ok.”

A man yelled during the event, “Michael Kors is responsible for the deaths of countless innocent animals! Taken for their fur, for their skins, in the name of fashion.”

The protestors screamed at Michael, “you should be ashamed of yourself,” while the security attempted the move people out of the room.

Not long after, the protestors began a chant screaming, “animal fur is not fashion. Where the hell is your compassion?”

One of the activists appeared to be getting very confrontational while getting close to Michael’s face, nevertheless, the fashion designer remained calm and said, “get away from me.”

Advertisement

After more protestors had moved really close to Alina and Michael, the two hosts got up from the stage so the activists could be rounded up by security. Shortly after, Alina asked, “why can’t they just do it outside?” Michael, on the other hand, seemed to respect the group’s protest.