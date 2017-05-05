FREE NEWSLETTER
Anthony Weiner And Huma Abedin Still Living Together Despite The Man’s Scandal With Underage Girl!

Nick Markus Posted On 05/05/2017
huma abedin anthony weinerSource: vanityfair.com

It looks like no matter how disturbing her husband is, Huma Abedin just can’t leave Anthony Weiner! According to new reports, the couple is still living together in their Manhattan home!

Weiner ran for mayor of New York back in 2013, but his ruined reputation caused his campaign to end without any success.

Yesterday, the disgraced politician was spotted leaving the Union Square apartment just a few minutes after Abedin was seen leaving the same apartment.

Due to a recent injury, the man was seen limping down the street so even though he was wearing a cap to conceal his identity, it was obviously him!

FBI director James Comey has accused Abedin of forwarding classified emails to him while working for Hillary Clinton but the man refused to address the accusations.

Last year, in August, the woman announced her split from the politician following a sex scandal.

Weiner was accused of sexting an underage, 15 years old girl while lying in bed with his son.

“After long and painful consideration and work on my marriage, I’ve made the decision to separate from my husband. Anthony and I remain devoted to doing what is best for our son, who is the light of our life. During this difficult time, I ask for respect for our privacy,” Huma stated.

Now they are living under the same roof once again.

Abedin was known as Hillary Clinton’s trusted right hand during the presidential campaign.

Therefore, many speculated that her split from Weiner was a plan to distract voters from the Democratic candidate’s illegalities.

Regardless of their many scandals, Weiner and Abedin seem inseparable even now! Are they really back together?

Did they even break up in the first place? Conspiracy theorists surely think they have it all figured out!

5 Comments

David
05/08/2017 at 7:21 pm
Reply

She wants her privacy…seriously?!? The gall on her is unbelievable.


Christina may
05/08/2017 at 8:06 am
Reply

No, only if you’re dumb..I wouldn’t be with a dude that likes little girls.


Anonymot
05/06/2017 at 7:44 am
Reply

It’s hard to shave a beard.

Huma is a maso-submissive. Hillary and Weiner are sado-dominant. That’s why she sticks.


    Christina may
    05/08/2017 at 8:04 am
    Reply

    Yes!

Michelle Lee
05/06/2017 at 7:11 am
Reply

Isn’t marriage vows for better or worst? I guess liberals will never get it


