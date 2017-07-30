Anthony Scaramucci’s Wife Filed For Divorce When She Was 9 Months Pregnant

Apparently, Deidre Scaramucci filed for divorce on July 6 when she was nine months pregnant with Anthony Scaramucci’s son. On Monday, Deidre reportedly gave birth to baby James while Anthony was with President Donald Trump at the Boy Scouts Jamboree in West Virginia.

According to sources, as of Friday, the man has not seen his newborn.

Another insider, however, revealed that last night, the politician finally visited his baby boy.

It has also been confirmed that Deidre filed the divorce papers while she was still pregnant.

Apparently, the father texted his former wife after hearing the news that their son has been born at the beginning of the week.

‘Congratulations, I’ll pray for our child,’ he reportedly wrote.

On Friday, news of the couple’s divorce broke just one hour before the White House announced that Reince Priebus, who was attacked by Anthony in an interview with The New Yorker, had been replaced as Chief of Staff.

‘Leave civilians out of this. I can take the hits, but I would ask that you would put my family in your thoughts and prayers and nothing more,’ Anthony tweeted following the divorce rumors.

On Saturday he added that his family did not need to be drawn into this and refused to further comment on his divorce.

Apparently, his wife felt ‘tired of his naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end.’

Other reports have claimed Deidre is not a fan of Trump.

The woman’s attorney revealed she doesn’t want to turn their split into a circus and that she is currently focused on taking care of the kids.

In addition, the same lawyer denied that Anthony’s political ambition was the cause of the split but refused to reveal the real reason, stating it was a private matter.