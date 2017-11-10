Anthony Edwards Accuses Producer Gary Goddard Of Molesting Him For Years, Speaks About Healing

Anthony Edwards has bravely come forward to share his personal story of sexual abuse at the hands of director-producer Gary Goddard. Posting via Medium, Edwards poignantly expressed his journey from a 12-year-old victim to the 55-year-old survivor he is today. The piece is titled “Yes Mom, There is Something Wrong” and Edwards explains how Goddard used grooming tactics to not only molest him but his friends as well. According to Edwards, Goddard allegedly raped his friend, whom Edwards chose not to identify in the piece. His words of advice are powerful and as more men step out of the shadows to expose Hollywood’s pedophiles, they would do well to listen to Anthony Edwards.

Edwards does not hesitate in referring to Gary Goddard as a pedophile. Like many pedophiles who gain a child’s trust through befriending them and showing them love, Goddard’s relationship with Edwards became manipulative and an abuse of trust.

Anthony Edwards shared how he became emotionally attached and confused by the relationship. He referred to Goddard as his childhood mentor, teacher, and friend.

He also spoke about the shame and guilt he began to experience, as many victims internalize the abuse and take it on themselves.

Victims of abuse are never at fault and it was through therapy and speaking to others that Anthony Edwards was finally able to process the abuse for what it was and move on.

“Shame can thrive easily when we are isolated, but it loses its power when people come together to share their common experiences.”

Anthony Edwards isn’t the first actor to accuse Gary Goddard of molestation. Actor Michael Egan III filed a lawsuit against Gary Goddard, Brian Singer, Garth Ancier (who countersued Egan), and David Neuman. Before Egan withdrew his lawsuit, he had alleged sexual abuse by each of the four men.

Anthony Edwards described running into Gary Goddard 22-years-ago and how he confronted Goddard for the abuse. He also talked about the surge of emotions he felt when he saw Goddard’s name in the news connected to sexual abuse.

“22 years ago, I happened to run into Gary Goddard at an airport. I was able to express my outrage at what he had done. He swore to his remorse and said that he had gotten help. I felt a temporary sense of relief. I say temporary because when Goddard appeared in the press four years ago for alleged sexual abuse, my rage resurfaced. “At 51 years old, I was directed by a group of loving friends to a therapist who specializes in this kind of abuse. By processing my anger in a safe place with a professional, I was finally able to have the conversation that I wish I could have had with my mom when I was 14.”

Anthony Edwards expressed how important it is for victims of abuse to seek help. He also pointed out that 1 in six boys are sexually assaulted by the time they reach 18.

Anthony Edwards is also participating in the Joyful Heart Foundation “I Will Speak Up” campaign. Those who want to support men in coming forward with their stories of abuse and putting the guilt and shame on the abusers can use the hashtag #IWillSpeakUp.

What do you think about Anthony Edwards coming forward with his story of sexual abuse?