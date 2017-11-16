FREE NEWSLETTER
Another Woman Claims She’s Pregnant With Fetty Wap’s Baby

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/16/2017
Fetty WapSource: V-103.com

As you may know, the debate has raged on between Masika Kalysha and Alexis Skyy over who is the better baby mama, but it appears as though another woman is pregnant with the rapper’s child. It looks like they have the fourth addition to their love triangle, effectively turning it into a whole other shape.

BET revealed last week that a woman claimed to be pregnant with the rapper/singer’s child and now we know who it is. A woman by the name of, Lezhae Zeona, is alleging the rapper impregnated her.

Furthermore, the woman claims Fetty got her pregnant around the same time as Alexis Skyy. Masika also made this charge last week.

According to Zeona, she has been dating the rapper for a while now and even when he was with his now ex-girlfriend, Blue.

She revealed in her Instagram video which we have for you above that, “the only times I wasn’t messing with him was when he had all his other kids. I wasn’t with him at all around that time.”

Additionally, the woman states that she even lived with him around the time he was committed to his then-girlfriend, Blue. She argued that it isn’t “her first child” with Fetty Wap either.

However, many on social media aren’t buying her story at all, with one person stating, “every girl is saying they’re pregnant with his child.”

“It seems like it’s a call for attention rather than a legitimate claim.” It’s become a recurring joke in the hip-hop community that the “Trap Queen” rapper has many illegitimate children.

