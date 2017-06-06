Another Teen Mom Divorce? Maci Bookout And Husband Go To Couple’s Therapy!

On the latest episode of Teen Mom, Maci Bookout had drama with both of her baby daddies. The woman is shown struggling to get help for her druggie ex, Ryan Edwards but also constantly fighting with her husband, Taylor Mc Kinney.

It looks like Maci’s marriage with Taylor has been falling apart.

She explained to her friend and co-star Lowell that having three kids is catching up to them, and while about eighty-five percent of the time their relationship is going fine, the other fifteen percent is hell!

She went on to explain that they take the stress and emotions on each other and behind the cameras, they drink and constantly fight because of insignificant things that they blow out of proportion.

After the couple had started fighting over who should do the dishes while the other is taking care of their 2-year-old daughter Jayde, Bookout and McKinney realized they need couple’s counseling before it’s too late.

She explained that she wants to communicate with him and let her feelings out without sounding like she wants to start a fight.

The man also stated that he is pretty good at ignoring her hurtful comments but as soon as three or four bothersome things build up in the course of a week he would also explode.

Maci talked about how she would want him to grab her a** from time to time and kiss her so she could feel wanted again.

We hope counseling will help the couple fix their relationship or they may just end up having a divorce if things continue as they currently are.

Do you hope Maci and Taylor will hit restart to their failing romance? Is it even worth it, or should they go ahead and have a divorce?