Another Rapper Comes Out To Slam Cardi B – “She Doesn’t Know Sh*t About Detroit”

Cardi B has been all over media headlines for her meteoric success and track, “Bodak Yellow,” which went to number one in recent months cementing itself as the “Song of the Summer” according to The New York Times.

However, yet another rapper came out to criticize the recognition handed out to Cardi B from the city of Detroit.

Detroit officials announced the Bronx rapper would receive the Spirit Of Detroit Award and she isn’t even from there, causing somewhat of an outrage among those in the hip-hop community.

Royce da 5’9″, who hails from the city, is not happy about the award. However, he conceded that he loves Cardi B, but he just doesn’t respect the fact that the committee gave it to her when she isn’t even from there.

He explained, “Detroit when y’all gon’ cut it out with the goofy sh*t?” Furthermore, he said their decision was due to “political correctness” despite the fact that hip-hop is not politically correct. The rapper claimed the record industry doesn’t “care about Detroit.”

Marshall Mathers, or Eminem, hails from Detroit as well, and the rapper once said that the attitude of its inhabitants is as if they are against the rest of the United States.

Royce admitted the same in his track titled, “Detroit vs. Everybody,” and “No Fly Zone.” The rapper stated, “I love Cardi B just like everybody else, but Cardi B don’t know sh*t about the spirit of Detroit.”

The rapper pointed out that she didn’t receive the “Spirit of New York Award” which is beyond strange to him. Royce is a recipient of the award too, but the rapper claims it took the “oomph” out of it for him. Let us know in the comment section below what you think of the New York rapper receiving the honor typically meant for Detroiters.