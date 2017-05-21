Another Performer Leaves SNL! – Comedienne Sasheer Zamata Quits Saturday Night Live

Sasheer Zamata left Saturday Night Live and will not return for another season according to several outlets. The 31-year-old comedienne joined the cast of SNL in 2014 and performed her last show last night on the finale of season 42.

Sasheer left amongst two other members departure, Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer who previously announced their exit.

Is it a coincidence Sasheer left as well or is there some bad blood between cast and crew members on the set of Saturday Night Live?

No one knows for sure yet, but for three members to leave within a week seems strange.

The NBC comedy show hired Zamata when the show as being criticized for its lack of ethnic “diversity.”

She became somewhat famous for her impersonations of Michelle Obama, Beyoncé, and Rihanna.

The comedienne didn’t confirm her departure, and NBC has not commented thus far.

Zamata shared a picture on Instagram on Sunday morning showing her being lifted up by The Rock and Colin Jost.

Wow. What a fantastic end to a fantastic season, thanks SNL ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sasheer Zamata (@thesheertruth) on May 21, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Moynihan, who is known for impersonating Chris Christie, Ted Cruz, Guy Fieri, Snooki, and the Drunk Uncle character, announced his departure earlier in the week that he would leave SNL after nine years on the show.

His comedy show, Me, Myself & I, was approved by the network CBS.

Vanessa confirmed she was leaving Saturday Night Live on Saturday before the finale of the season went on air.

Advertisement

On her Instagram, she shared a poem Colin Jost wrote for her regarding some of the famous characters she portrayed on the show including, Rachel Green from Friends, Jacob the Bar Mitzvah Boy, and Miley Cyrus. In her post, she thanked the cast and crew of SNL for the great memories and said it was a dream come true. She also thanked Colin for writing her the poem.