Another Heist! Kendall Jenner Gets Robbed Of Her Expensive Jewelry Just Like Kim!

This week, Kendall Jenner was the victim of a terrifying robbery just like her older half-sister, Kim Kardashian!

According to police reports, the celebrity was robbed while she was out on Wednesday night! When the model and reality TV star returned home, she realized that $200,000 worth of jewelry was nowhere to be found.

What is even stranger is the fact that the authorities found no signs of forced entry. Furthermore, the police are yet to identify any suspects.

“Last night at 1:15 a.m. officers responded to a burglary call at the home of Kendall Jenner,” Officer Eisenman from the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

“When officers arrived, they did a systematic search and found no suspects or no trace of suspects. Officers were told that there were personal belongings taken from the home, but we do not disclose what those belongings were or the value amount associated with those belongings. There is no suspect at this time and it is an open investigation.”

As fans already know, Jenner’s shocking burglary is not the first in the family. Just months ago, Kim Kardashian went through a similar experience while she was in Paris.

The reality TV star lost millions of dollars worth of jewelry, including her $4.5 million engagement ring from Kanye West.

About five men dressed as police officers entered Kim’s room, bound her hands and feet and robbed her at gunpoint. Sources say five masked men dressed as police officers were on the scene. After they had scared her enough they locked Kim in the bathroom and stole her jewelry box.

As scary as the heist was for Kim, Jenner’s robbery could be even more dangerous considering that the robbers managed to enter her own home and could return any time.