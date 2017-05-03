Another Fox News Anchor May Be Leaving! Sean Hannity Calls Emergency Meeting Following Bill O’Reilly’s Departure

Fox News just can’t seem to get out of trouble lately! Just one day after the network’s leader Bill Shine left, one of the most known anchors of the network called for an emergency meeting.

Advertisement

According to reports, the sudden regrouping could be in fact the man’s last discussion with the rest of the team before also moving on from Fox News.

Considering how many issues Fox has been having lately, starting with Bill O’Reilly’s sexual harassment scandal and booting from his two-decades-long The O’Reilly Factor, it is no surprise that some of the network’s most known icons have decided to leave in order to avoid being associated with Fox.

Or perhaps they are being fired in secret to stop the press from out about other illegalities taking place behind the cameras?

Other sources allege that Hannity was extremely upset that former Co-President Shine, who is a close friend and producing partner of his, suddenly left Fox.

Speculations state that Hannity decided to follow his old friend’s example and quit as well, but Hannity has denied negotiating an exit.

However, last week he stated that Shine’s departure “would be the total end of the [Fox News Channel] as we know it.”

During the latest show, he also teased an announcement, raising, even more suspicion that he is planning his exit.

“I may or may not have a thing or two to say before the show is over just for you. Please stay tuned.”

Advertisement

With so many big names such as Roger Ailes, Bill O’Reilly and even Megyn Kelly leaving Fox News, do you think the network will be fine, or is this beginning of the end of Donald Trump’s favorite TV station?