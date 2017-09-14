Another Duggar Family Shotgun Wedding? Joseph Duggar Moves Up His Date, Just Like Pregnant Joy-Anna

Not much time goes by before we get news of another Duggar baby or wedding. With 19 kids in the family, they celebrate a lot of big events that are often taped for the 19 Kids and Counting spin-off Counting On. Recently it was the wedding of Joseph Duggar to Kendra Caldwell, the sixth Duggar child to get married.

The two married in a secret ceremony in Arkansas on September 8th. It appears the two moved their wedding date up a month. It was originally scheduled for October 7th.

The couple got engaged four months ago when Duggar purposed to Caldwell at his sister Joy-Anna’s wedding in May. Duggar, 22, and Caldwell, 18, met at church when they were younger and had been friends until they started courting, the Duggar version of dating.

There's no relationship without God! #JosephDuggar #KendraCaldwell #CountingOn A post shared by Joseph Duggar Fans (@josephupdates) on Jul 25, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

After Joseph Duggar popped the question, the couple wrote on the family website, “We are so excited to be engaged and look forward to a lifetime together. We are so grateful for how the Lord brought us together, and we look forward to this special time of engagement and to someday serving Christ as man and wife.”

Just because the wedding date seemed to have been moved up a month, there is no indication that Caldwell is pregnant.

However, the same can’t be said for Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth. She moved her wedding from October to May. Then, just three months later, she announced that she was pregnant. The shotgun wedding rumors started to fly when she revealed her baby bump on social media.

Many believe she is much farther along in her pregnancy. That, of course, would mean that Duggar-Forsyth got pregnant before her wedding day, which would be a huge scandal in the Duggar world of side hugs and no kissing.

Duggar-Forsyth and her husband broke a lot of rules while they were courting. They engaged in a full on front hug, they touched hands, and Duggar-Forsyth sat on Forsyth’s lap. Those were just the incidents that were caught on camera, so there could have easily been more going on when the cameras weren’t rolling.

However, in the Duggar world, unmarried couples are always with a chaperone.