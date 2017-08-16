Another Defense Attorney Just Left Bill Cosby’s Case

Bill Cosby is in trouble! The comic-legend-turned-disgraced-alleged-sexual-predator has a hard time keeping legal representation around. We can’t lie, it’s not hard to see why the former star of The Cosby Show can’t hold on to a lawyer, considering the media’s representation of him.

After his lead defense attorney, Brian McMonagle, asked to be taken off the case at the beginning of the month, another lawyer has followed the same path.

In a report by the Jasmine Brand, Angela Agrusa is the second lawyer to leave his case.

Angela requested that she be released from the case just a few months before his retrial which is set to take place in November of 2017.

Agrusa, who is a lawyer from Los Angeles, filed the official papers to be pardoned from Cosby’s case on Tuesday, not long after McMonagle.

The comic, who is now 80-years-old, is scheduled to face the courts again for the famous charges of allegedly drugging and then molesting women.

The case in question follows the particular instance of Andrea Constand which happened over ten years ago.

However, despite her claims, Cosby claims the acts were consensual.

The District Attorney, Kevin Steele, is requesting the court deny the motion, alleging it would “delay justice.”

If the judge agrees to approve both of the requests, Cosby’s new defense will have less than eight weeks to prepare for his second trial in court.

As CI readers know, Cosby is being hung out to dry for the alleged sexual assault that took place in 2004 after the disgraced comic allegedly drugged and molested Andrea Constand.

Will Cosby face jail time for his actions? It’s doubtful. Even though there have been over 100 allegations against the legendary comic, only one accusation is eligible to be levied against him in a court of law.