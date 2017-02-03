Another Court Victory for Steve Harvey! Accuser Ordered to pay up $1 Million

Steve Harvey has once again scored a major victory in his racist rant lawsuit.

According to reports, not only did the jury rule in his favor, but his accuser was also required to pay up no less than $1 million!

As you probably already know, Harvey has been involved in an ugly lawsuit with his former employee, Joseph Cooper, who had multiple tapes of the television host doing very racist stand-up numbers.

Cooper sued his ex-boss last year, claiming to have caught Harvey’s numerous off-color rants in tapes containing 120 hours of footage.

“I don’t give a s**t about America!” stated Harvey in one such tape.

On others, Cooper said Harvey urged fans to “spit on white people!” and “go assault old white women!” Harvey, on the other hand claimed Cooper was trying to ruin his good image and extort money from him and said that his comedy was just a bit edgier in the past – no big deal!

According to the court documents, the final order of the judge was signed on January 31, 2017, and Cooper was forbidden from repeating his claims. If he talks about his accusations again, he faces a $1 million penalty.

“Cooper is permanently enjoined and banned from making any statements in public, including on social media, regarding Steve Harvey, the subject of this lawsuit, or any other items that disparage Steve Harvey in anyway,” the order states. “A violation of this band will subject Cooper to a monetary penalty of $1 million and sanctions for contempt of a court order.”

Cooper was also ordered to “deliver all footage as well as originals and copies of the materials that form the basis of a lawsuit,” to Harvey’s attorneys.

“Cooper shall not speak to exploit rights, if any he may have had, to any of Steve Harvey’s material and hereby permanently … assigns to Steve Harvey all rights, if any, that Joseph Cooper may have had in the past, or that may arise in the future, arising out of the subject matter of this lawsuit.”