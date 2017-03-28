Another Celebrity Home Burglarized – This Time It’s Emmy Rossum

It looks like another celebrity home has been robbed! This time it’s “Shameless” actress Emmy Rossum.

Rossum’s home in West Los Angeles was robbed of $150,000 in antique jewelry. The incident occurred between the date of March 22nd to March 24th according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Allegedly, property was stolen from two different safes within Rossum’s home, but the combinations to the locked safes were not accessible to the criminals.

Whoever broke in really had to search to find the access codes. TMZ claimed Emmy was not home during the burglary and housekeeper discovered the break-in.

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Rossum isn’t the only person who has been the victim of theft in the past. She has joined the list of high-profile celebrity thefts like Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian Jaime Pressly, Nicki Minaj, and Alanis Morissette.

Fans have been speculating the outpouring of celebrity thefts could be due to social media. Social media users often advertise their whereabouts on the internet and leaving themselves open to break-ins while they are out of the house.

Celebrity security expert Mark Chinapen said “Celebrities are definitely easy targets. Most celebrities are just like most people—they don’t think anything will happen to them until something does.”

LAPD Detective William Dunn said a special task force has been created to thwart and investigate home robberies in Hollywood Hills and other affluent neighborhoods.

Emmy Rossum took to Twitter to thank the LAPD for the work and dedication. She said she fully supports them in their pursuit of justice.

Thank you to the LAPD. I fully support the police efforts and dedication. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 28, 2017

The name for the task force is the “Knock-Knock.” The name comes from the way the perpetrators choose their targets.

Criminals knock on doors to see if the person is home and if no one answers they break in and rob the homeowners blind.