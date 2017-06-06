Another Celebrity Hit By Home Invaders! This Time It Was David Spade!

The home of David Spade is the latest celebrity property to be hit by mischievous burglars. The 52-year-old’s house in Beverly Hills was broken into during the weekend according to TMZ.

And what did the thieves steal? The publication reported the suspects left with a safe filled with $80,000 worth of cash and jewelry.

It wasn’t just money and jewels that were stolen from him. The safe had items in it of sentimental value.

The locked box contained a wedding ring belonging to his mother.

It’s a shame the star lost personal items, but it appears that he was prepared for something like this.

The former SNL star had a security system but somehow it was disabled, and for that reason, the burglars were able to roam his home freely.

As CI readers know, this isn’t the first time a celebrity has been hit by thieves, in fact, it’s happened many times in the past.

Many of the most recent victims were robbed of their jewelry, including Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick, Blac Chyna, Kevin Hart, Chris Brown, ASAP Rocky, Emmy Rossum, Alanis Morissette, Nicki Minaj, Cesar Millan, Jamie Pressly, and Laura Govan.

Drake’s home was broken into as well, but the perpetrator only took some soda; his fan had “mental issues.”

LA has a history of these kinds of crimes. Detectives in Los Angeles believe the crimes are a “copy-cat” of the Bling Ring gang.

The infamous original group of teenagers stole over $3 million worth of jewelry, high-end clothing, and art from Hollywood celebrities in 2009.

Despite the kids being criminals, the gang was ingenious and brave. The Bling Ring gang studied magazines to pick out jewelry and apparel that they wanted and then looked at satellite maps to figure out where the A-listers lived.

In the new wave of robberies, most of the stars were struck when they were far away from home, leaving us to ask the question: how much should you post on social media?