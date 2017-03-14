Anne Hathaway Talks About The Ways Motherhood Has Changed Her

Anne Hathaway has recently talked to the press about the ways that motherhood has changed her, including how her priorities in her life have shifted to things that are less selfish and much bigger than her.

After she starred on the April cover of Elle, she opened up about her beliefs when it comes to mothers taking maternity leave. “I can’t believe we don’t already have it,” she admitted. “When [my son] Johnny was a week old and I was holding him and I was in the ninth level of ecstasy, I just all of a sudden thought, ‘Mommy guilt is invented nonsense.'”

Hathaway went on to explain that people should stop judging each other and instead blame their problems on the institutions and the people above them. In the past she has stated that there is a lack of equality for women in the workplace.

“Hollywood is not a place of equality. I don’t say that with anger or judgment; it’s a statistical fact,” she told Elle. “And even though I’ve been in some female-centric films, I’ve never been in a film like this. It just kind of makes you aware of the ways you sort of unconsciously change yourself to fit certain scenarios.”

Hathaway went on to explain that he relation with her husband has changed her. “He changed my ability to be in the world comfortably,” she confessed. “I think the accepted narrative now is that we, as women, don’t need anybody. But I need my husband. His unique and specific love has changed me.”

Anne is a new mother of a son named Jonathan who is 1 years old. The 33 year old has been occupied by motherhood in the recent past and is unsure if she will continue making movies with the same veracity that she did in the past, as her son and woman’s issues are more important to her.