Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Her Past When “Everyone Hated Her”

Anne Hathaway, the actress who first became famous for Disney’s The Princess Diaries, apparently knows all about the fact that she was a subject of internet trolling a few years ago.

Anne has done a lot of interviews in the past few weeks to promote her upcoming film, Colossal.

In an interview with the feminist website, Jezebel, Anne spoke about the way she is frequently asked on what it’s like to be disliked by some people in the general public.

The actress, who plays a disgraced internet writer, said to Jezebel she can understand why everyone would bring up the fact she was hated, considering its relation to the character she represents in Colossal.

“It’s not that I’ve gotten a rhino skin to it, but I sort of see all of that for what it is. … How the world feels about me has nothing to do with me. How other people treat me has nothing to do with me,” she shared.

She explained, if criticisms that resonated with her, she would look into it and use it as a way to improve herself.

Anne said she is still unsure of her feelings regarding social media. She posted a photo of her son on Instagram on March 9th and told Jezebel she wished she hadn’t done it because she felt she violated her son by bringing in people who he doesn’t even know him into his life.

Anne’s upcoming film, Colossal, stars Hathaway and Jason Sudeikis. The film follows Hathaway as a disgraced writer and alcoholic, who comes back to her hometown where her childhood friend is a bar owner. Allegedly, the film is supposed to explore themes of male entitlement.