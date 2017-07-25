Anne Hathaway In Talks To Play Real-Life Version Of ‘Barbie’!

When you think of Mattel’s iconic Barbie doll toys, you probably picture a tall blonde woman with impossibly unrealistic dimensions. A new live-action Barbie movie is set to turn those expectations on their head, though, with the word that Academy Award-winning actress Anne Hathaway might sign on to bring the plastic beauty queen to life.

Don’t worry — there’s a perfectly good reason why the actress who plays Barbie in the new film doesn’t necessarily have to look like the classic character.

In the film, Barbie finds herself booted out of “Barbieland” because she isn’t perfect enough and finds herself trying to get by in the real world.

As a matter of fact, before Hathaway entered the picture, comedian Amy Schumer was cast in the role and even gave the script a rewrite to fit her comedic style.

Barbie was set to begin filming on June 23, but Schumer’s commitments to the press tour for her film Snatched and the filming of her new Steve Carell film, She Came to Me, interfered.

Representatives for Sony Pictures say that any official casting news regarding Hathaway is still premature, as producers are still trying to work out her schedule, as well.

Australian director Alethea Jones is set to direct the Barbie film, but it’s unknown if the latest draft by Schumer will be the one that makes it before the camera.

Jones directed next month’s comedy film, Fun Mom Dinner, written by Julie Yeager Rudd (wife of Paul Rudd) and starring Toni Collette, Molly Shannon, Adam Scott, Rob Huebel, and Adam Levine.

Since 2001, Mattel has released dozens of computer-generated Barbie films on the direct-to-video market, aimed primarily at the toy line’s target audience: adolescent girls.

The Barbie movie is said to be in the vein of Splash, Enchanted, and other fish-out-of-water tales and should, therefore, appeal to a wider audience. With toys and marketing already in the works, Sony is still planning to release Barbie on June 29, 2018, though that grows more and more unlikely the longer filming is delayed.