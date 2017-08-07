Anna Faris’ Father Tells All About His Daughter’s Shocking Split From Chris Pratt

Anna’s father revealed that he is currently trying to do what is best for his grandson during his daughter’s painful divorce. On Sunday night, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced their split and now, Jack Faris opened up about the estranged couple.

The man started by saying that his daughter and son-in-law are wonderful and loving people who still have a lot of respect for one another.

Amid the sudden divorce, the whole family is focused on doing what’s best for the little boy who is unfortunately stuck in the middle of his parents’ breakup.

As fans may be aware, the pair’s marriage lasted eight years, and they have a four-year-old son together.

When asked about his relationship with his estranged son-in-law, Jack claimed they are on good terms.

About whether or not he was shocked by the separation, Jack simply said it was a private matter and refused to discuss it further.

The divorce announcement was followed suit by an official statement released by Anna and Chris.

The pair claimed they tried to fix their marriage for a long time and were disappointed it had to get to this.

The parents of one went on to say how much they love their son.

For his sake, Chris and Anna have decided to do the right thing and keep the divorce process as private as possible.

Finally, they added that: ‘We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.’

