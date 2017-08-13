FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Ann Curry Praises Tamron Hall As She Pushes New Project – She Is Done With Matt Lauer

Dylan Fisher Posted On 08/13/2017
Tamron Hall Ann Curry Matt LauerCredit: Instagram

Ann Curry has nothing but love for Tamron Hall, as for Matt Lauer, it is a whole other story.

Curry and Hall have a few things in common.

They are both brilliant journalists who were dropped by a major network while they were shining at their job.

Hall was more or less booted from “Today” because she refused to be demoted and settle as NBC made way for the supposed queen of daytime television, Megyn Kelly.

As for Curry, she was given the boot because what Lauer wants he gets.

And apparently, he did not want Curry because of their lack of chemistry.

At the time, Curry issued a politically correct statement saying that she was leaving the morning show to pursue other adventures.

She said: “I am sincerely grateful to NBC News for allowing me to offer viewers a vast and diverse body of work, including a depth of humanitarian reporting I understand still resonates.It has been a privilege to work with so many good and talented people at the network, and I look forward to what we will do ahead. At the same time, I cannot wait to expand my reach and work with people I admire in other places.”

It has been five years since she split from Lauer and she recently sat down with In Touch Weekly where she was asked about Hall’s departure from “Today” and her new show that is set to air in 2018.

Hall will be back on TV with her own morning program in collaboration with The Weinstein Company and might face Kelly in the 9 a.m. hour.

A source revealed: “Tamron is very excited for this amazing opportunity, but nothing would make her happier than to beat Megyn once her show premieres. By topping Megyn’s ratings, Tamron would be able to extract the ultimate revenge.”

Curry praised Hall by saying: “I have spoken with Tamron [Hall]. She is just a great woman; I really enjoy her.”

She went on to say she does not miss “Today” nor Lauer and has stopped watching it altogether.

She confessed: “These days I get a lot of my news from print.”

Curry revealed that she is working on a new project with PBS called “We’ll Meet Again” and added: “It has been fun to be independent, to be honest. You can really focus on what you want to do and find people you want to work with who are really amazing.”

Do you miss Curry and Hall on “Today”? Do you think Lauer regrets the way he behaved with Curry?

4 Comments

Kerry Ann Lewis
11/29/2017 at 7:41 am
Reply

If you replace Matt with Megyn Kelly I’ll never watch the show again . I don’t even like the Megyn Kelly show. If anyone deserves it it’s Hoda Kotb not some newby. Savannah and Hoda are great together.


Ms Dee Poole
08/14/2017 at 6:00 am
Reply

Why should Tamron Hall need to take revenge on Meghan Kelly?
She is a Beautiful woman, intelligent and pursuing the next business venture in her career
Back Off!


Michael Cox
08/13/2017 at 6:50 pm
Reply

Lauer is a joke!! I stopped watching because of his bad interviews and snobby way. Fire him and get your viewers back!!!


LindaSzatmary
08/13/2017 at 6:08 pm
Reply

I thought the break up. With Ann Curry.and Lauer was necessary. I believe Lauer was fearful of Curry, as she did the news. Their mutual hatred could be seen easily on the news. Ann a Curry acted hurt and surprised, but Lauer wasn’t giving up his spotlight. So more power to Ann Curry. Now it’s all happening again. Queen Bee Tamara Hall was bracing her wings again and Megan Fox spun in and changed everything. I must say NBC was lucky to have Dillon and Jenner on their team to have carried that last hour ! Jenna Bush will be a hoot and take over for Kathy Lee some day.


