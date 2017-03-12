Ann Curry And Tamron Hall Meet In NYC To Plot Comeback – What About The Kelly Ripa Rumors?

Ann Curry and Tamron Hall were seen in a bar in New York last week, which has led to a boatload of conspiracy theories and wild rumors.

The former “Today” co-hosts were spotted at The Polo Bar at Ralph Lauren in New York City wearing their Sunday best.

An eyewitness at the bar said Curry and Hall walked in together and sat at a table where they spent a few hours enjoying drinks and laughing.

Another person stated that they wished that they were a fly on the wall to hear what the ladies were talking about.

The same individual added: “People gasped when they walked in.”

Some people believed that the broadcast journalists were simply enjoying each other’s company and having some fun during a girls night out.

Others claimed that the hosts, who were both fired in epic fashion by NBC executives, had a meeting to plot a major comeback on television.

There is evidence to support the latter.

Miss Hall is very active on social media, and after the get-together, she has been tweeting a bit more about her return to the little screen.

A fan said that she missed Hall. The news anchor for NBC News replied by: “Lol I’m not gone. Before you know it, you will be sick of seeing me. Lol.”

The former dayside anchor for MSNBC added: “Thank you; I’ll be back soon. New chapter.”

Another fan told Hall: “I miss seeing that lovely face smiling at me every morning.Television needs your swagger back!!Don’t be gone too long, my dear.”

This is what the ex-host of the program “MSNBC Live with Tamron Hall” was quick to reply with: “Awwww Tammy thank you and yes you will!!!”

Hall was dumped as the co-host of “Today’s Take,” the third hour of “Today” to make way for Megyn Kelly.

She is the current host of “Deadline: Crime” on Investigation Discovery channel and rumors are swirling that she might join Kelly Ripa on “LIVE!”