Animal Clinic Refutes Claim That Lena Dunham’s Dog Was Abused

The shelter where Lena Dunham adopted her pet dog, Lamby, is fighting back against the actresses claims that the dog was abused. The star revealed why she had to give the pup up in June of 2017.

The Girls star, who is 31-years-old, announced on Instagram that they had to give up the dog because of its “past.”

She said, “Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others. We needed to be responsible for ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved little boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go, especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.”

Lena explained that the couple gave the dog away to a facility in Los Angeles a few months ago after its consistent challenging behavior and aggression that couldn’t be treated with training or ownership.

However, Robert Vasquez, a spokesperson for Brooklyn’s BARC no-kill animal shelter, denies that Lamby was ever hit or abused.

He said, “when she adopted the dog from us, it wasn’t crazy. I have pictures of the dog laying on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn’t be cuddling with her or be in bed with her boyfriend in the pages of Vogue.”

Vasquez said the whole situation didn’t really make sense, and the dog was apparently fine when she would bring it to the set of Girls “when it was a thing four years ago.” “When it was a thing four years ago?” It seems like the spokesmen tossed a little shade towards the comedienne, doesn’t it?