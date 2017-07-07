Animal Clinic Refutes Claim That Lena Dunham’s Dog Was Abused

The shelter where Lena Dunham adopted her pet dog, Lamby, is fighting back against the actresses claims that the dog was abused. The star revealed why she had to give the pup up in June of 2017.
A lot of you have been asking where Lamby is these days since he's always been the star of my gram and I've been posting pics of my poodle girls. Well, you know honesty is my jam but this one has been really heartbreaking to talk about. But I feel I have to share that last March, after four years of challenging behavior and aggression that could not be treated with training or medication or consistent loving dog ownership, Lamby went to live at an amazing professional facility in Los Angeles @matt_thezendog where an awesome person named @therealdanishay (who is educated in a rescue dog's specific trauma) loves him so hard. Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others- we needed to be responsible to ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go (especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.) Someday I'll really write about the pain and relief of letting Lamby go off and really be Lamby, biting and peeing in his own mouth and all. There were so many lessons in it, about forgiving myself and loving with an open palm and giving in to a larger plan. Shout out to @jennikonner for listening to endless hours of Lamby pain, and especially my partner @jackantonoff for loving him even when he ruined floors and couches and our life. Jack knows what Lamby means to me and he let me come to the decision in my own time even when it made his days challenging. Susan & Karen will never be my first loves, but they are fuzzy and hilarious stuffing for the hole Lamby left and we cherish them deeply ❤️#lamby #thefirstcutisthedeepest #foreverlamb PS If you have a similar situation, please know its possible to responsibly re-home your rescue rather than sending them back into the shelter system. It can require patience, diligence and often a financial contribution but there are solutions that leave everyone happy and safe. You will always have been your dog's first stop outside shelter life and that's beautiful.
The Girls star, who is 31-years-old, announced on Instagram that they had to give up the dog because of its “past.”
She said, “Lamby suffered terrible abuse as a pup that made having him in a typical home environment dangerous to him and others. We needed to be responsible for ourselves, our neighbors and especially our beloved little boy. Jack and I will miss him forever but sometimes when you love something you have to let it go, especially when it requires tetanus shots and stitches.”
Lena explained that the couple gave the dog away to a facility in Los Angeles a few months ago after its consistent challenging behavior and aggression that couldn’t be treated with training or ownership.
However, Robert Vasquez, a spokesperson for Brooklyn’s BARC no-kill animal shelter, denies that Lamby was ever hit or abused.
He said, “when she adopted the dog from us, it wasn’t crazy. I have pictures of the dog laying on Lena and her mom, which is weird if the dog was abused. It wouldn’t be cuddling with her or be in bed with her boyfriend in the pages of Vogue.”
Vasquez said the whole situation didn’t really make sense, and the dog was apparently fine when she would bring it to the set of Girls “when it was a thing four years ago.” “When it was a thing four years ago?” It seems like the spokesmen tossed a little shade towards the comedienne, doesn’t it?
