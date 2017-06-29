Angry Drake Cannot Believe Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, And Serena Williams Found Love With Other Men

Canadian crooner and rapper Drake has dated a bunch of women throughout his years in the limelight.

He was able to build the image of a playboy in the entertainment industry with an extensive list of female conquests that includes tennis legend Serena Williams and pop culture superstars – Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez.

Despite spending time with those talented ladies, the “One Dance” singer could not build a long relationship and they all went on to find love with less volatile partners.

Although he is not ready to change his ways and settle down with the right woman, Drake is still bothered by these successful women’s decision to move one.

The Young Money artist did not want to make an official commitment, but he wanted them to remain available as options for him down the road.

🤵🏽💃🏽 With my date, the host with the most, @champagnepapi at #NBAAwards ☺ A post shared by Ros Gold-Onwude (@rosgo21) on Jun 27, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

An insider has come out and shared: “Drake is a playboy, and that will not change anytime soon, if ever. He loves women and loves flirting and being with all different women 24/7. So it is interesting to see that he is frustrated that JLo and Rihanna have seemed to find guys that they are falling for hard and that Drake is now in the rearview. It comes down to the fact that he wants to have his cake and eat it too, as he feels that he should still be their number one choice. He is not taking defeat lightly.”

Williams is pregnant with her first child with fiancé, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Lopez seems very involved with baseball legend Alex Rodriguez.

Moreover, this week, Rihanna let it be known that she was dating Hassan Jameel, a billionaire from Saudi Arabia who was previously linked to modeling legend Naomi Campbell.

#WILDTHOUGHTS out everywhere @djkhaled A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:54am PDT

For RiRi, there is no turning back, and this is something that will probably hurt Drake’s ego.

A source explained: “They have been seeing each other for a while now and have already said ‘I love you’ to each other,’ Rihanna thinks he is tall, dark, handsome and unlike anyone she has ever dated before. She loves that he spends all of his time devoted to her and making her happy.”

It seems that the time has come for the “Hotline Bling” artist to move on because those ladies have and appear to be doing great.

Drake had a surprising date at the NBA Awards on Monday, and her name is Rosalyn Gold-Onwude.

It is not yet clear if this is just a friend or the beginning of a new romance.