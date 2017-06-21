FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Lil Scrappy blac chyna tristan thompson kristen stewart leah messer kris jenner bernice burgos Eniko Parrish kylie jenner amber portwood mackenzie standifer luann de lesseps janet jackson kelly ripa khloe kardashian jay-z tyga tameka cottle chris brown kevin hart joseline hernandez Rasheeda Frost Cardi B
Home » Entertainment

Angry Amber Portwood Attacks Matt Baier Upon Learning About His Cheating: ‘You F*****G B***H!’

Nick Markus Posted On 06/21/2017
2
1.3K Views
2


amber portwood matt baierSource: wetpaint.com

Amber Portwood shouldn’t be messed with! New footage shows the reality TV star lunging at ex-fiancé Matt Baier upon learning about his cheating! Furthermore, she reveals that she told him before that if he cheats she will leave him.

Portwood is then shown going crazy, trying to get to Baier as a man holds her back.

‘You f**king b***h!’ she screams at her on again, off again lover.

During the latest episode, Portwood found out Baier had been texting another woman.

‘There’s fake f*****g text messages supposedly. Talking to someone else like a year and a half ago. I told him in the car we need a break. This is too much. It just keeps making me doubt everything. I need to figure out what’s going on with all this s**t,’ Portwood stated.

As fans may already be aware, Portwood had reportedly broken off her engagement with the controversial man after he allegedly failed a lie detector test about cheating.

Although a source claimed at the time that they were still leaving together despite the cheating scandal, earlier this month the woman reveals over social media that they are over.

Portwood admitted recently that Baier is a huge pathological liar and suggested he should get help if he wants their relationship to work.

Perhaps not all hope is lost for the couple as they are reportedly currently filming for Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.

Portwood lunging at Baier is not surprising considering the woman has a history with violence.

Back in 2010, she was charged with domestic violence after slapping and pushing ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

In addition, she also slapped Farrah Abraham when she said Baier looks like a pedophile.

Rumors that she hit Baier as well started circulating when photos of him with a black eye and bloody face emerged on social media, but the man denied the speculations.

Advertisement

Do you think Amber hit Matt?

Post Views: 1,255

Read more about amber portwood Matt Baier teen mom

Advertisement

You may also like
Leah Messer’s Daughter Suffering From Rare Disease Has Been Falling More While In School – In Need Of An Aid
08/21/2017
Matt Baier Accuses Ex Fiancee Amber Portwood Of Cheating After PDA With New Man!
08/21/2017
Ryan Edwards’ Wife Threatens Side Chick Amid Cheating Scandal: ‘We’ll Do This The Hard Way!’
08/21/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Chrystal Donoho
08/21/2017 at 4:39 pm
Reply

Well finally Amber stopped being an insecure pathetic doormat.It sucks to admit she was used for money and fame…hopefully she looks back and sees he was a homeless creep.yuck…and on drugs…and made her fat,depressed,and look like an idiot.She needs to remove him from her life.


Mary
06/21/2017 at 10:51 am
Reply

This is so sad for Amber I have seen her grow up to be a pretty n smart young lady I hope she wakes up n looks ahead without him she can do better


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *