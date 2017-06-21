Angry Amber Portwood Attacks Matt Baier Upon Learning About His Cheating: ‘You F*****G B***H!’

Amber Portwood shouldn’t be messed with! New footage shows the reality TV star lunging at ex-fiancé Matt Baier upon learning about his cheating! Furthermore, she reveals that she told him before that if he cheats she will leave him.

Portwood is then shown going crazy, trying to get to Baier as a man holds her back.

‘You f**king b***h!’ she screams at her on again, off again lover.

During the latest episode, Portwood found out Baier had been texting another woman.

‘There’s fake f*****g text messages supposedly. Talking to someone else like a year and a half ago. I told him in the car we need a break. This is too much. It just keeps making me doubt everything. I need to figure out what’s going on with all this s**t,’ Portwood stated.

As fans may already be aware, Portwood had reportedly broken off her engagement with the controversial man after he allegedly failed a lie detector test about cheating.

Although a source claimed at the time that they were still leaving together despite the cheating scandal, earlier this month the woman reveals over social media that they are over.

Portwood admitted recently that Baier is a huge pathological liar and suggested he should get help if he wants their relationship to work.

Perhaps not all hope is lost for the couple as they are reportedly currently filming for Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.

Portwood lunging at Baier is not surprising considering the woman has a history with violence.

Back in 2010, she was charged with domestic violence after slapping and pushing ex-fiancé Gary Shirley.

In addition, she also slapped Farrah Abraham when she said Baier looks like a pedophile.

Rumors that she hit Baier as well started circulating when photos of him with a black eye and bloody face emerged on social media, but the man denied the speculations.

