Angie Best Slammed For Criticizing “Environmentally Unfriendly” Tribute To Manchester Bombing Victims!

The woman believed the gesture was not environmentally friendly and was not afraid to express it! For her followers, it is a well-known fact that Angie Best is an active campaigner for animal rights, wildlife conservation, and the environment. But yesterday after she criticized a school’s tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing she sparked a backlash.

A young student by the name of Holly tweeted a video of her classmates releasing yellow and black balloons in remembrance of all of those who lost their lives during Arina Grande’s concert in Manchester.

She captioned the tweet: “our school set off balloons in memories of the people who have been taken too early.. rip angels sleep tight.”

The post soon gained some recognition. Many users though it was beautiful and were touched by the gesture.

our school set of balloons in memories of the people who have been taken too early💔… rip angels sleep tight🙏🏻❤️#PrayForManchester pic.twitter.com/00ONsoAg9R — Holly | L+T♡ (@vougelucytina) May 26, 2017

But Angie was an exception. She retweeted the video and captioned it: “Really, you could not think of something more environmentally friendly.”

Her response was met with much criticism online, with people actually shocked she even thought of that in the given situation.

“Choose your battles,” one user commented.

“Angie are you really having a dig at this?” another asked, appalled.

After receiving so much backlash, Best decided to delete the tweet.

What do you think of Angie Best’s tweet? Did she go too far or is her concern for the environment legitimate even in this situation?