Angelina Was Spotted With Mystery Man On Disneyland Trip With Kids

It looks like a new face joined Angelina Jolie and her kids when they were celebrating Knox and Vivienne’s birthdays in Disneyland on July 11. There was an artist who saw them and talked about Angie’s mystery man.

Angie gave her kids the best gift a mother can give them for their birthday – a trip to Disneyland!

The twins and their other siblings were not the only ones who Angie brought with her. The actress was seen in the park together with a mysterious man, and now everyone is wondering who he might be.

‘Angelina did have a friend together with her at Disneyland yesterday, and my coworker at Disneyland who saw them together said, ‘It was a famous person, cause I know his face, but I don’t know who it was. She was with some other guy. But I couldn’t tell you who,’ said Alexa Guzman, who is a Disneyland artist who Angie commissioned to do some work for the children while they were in the park that day.

The artist also said that she didn’t know how her romantic date could have been with this guy if Angie was with a bunch of kids.

Her friend saw them and recognized them but didn’t know who he was.

Alexa also stated that Angelina was in her mom mode while she was helping the kids pick out the artwork that they wanted.

❤️ A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jun 27, 2017 at 4:55am PDT

The artist created pieces that incorporated Disney characters like Maleficent into the letters of Knox, Vivienne and Zahara’s names.

Even if Angelina did go on a date, she seemed to be very focused on her children at the time.

Advertisement

We’ll be patient and wait to see if we find out who the mystery man that hung out together with Angie was. Just a little while ago, Angie admitted that her kids are her proudest achievement in life. What will Brad Pitt think about all of this?