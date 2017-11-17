Angelina Recently Snubbed Margot Robbie Over Old Brad Pitt Crush Rumors, Insider Claims – ‘Margot Looked Shocked!’

According to reports, Angelina Jolie has given Suicide Squad actress Margot Robbie the cold shoulder over some rumors involving her ex Brad Pitt. It looks like even though there is virtually no chance of the two Hollywood actors getting back together, that does not mean Jolie can’t be jealous of her former husband dating someone else.

That being said, we have learned that Angie snubbed Margot Robbie – a celeb that Pitt reportedly eyed in the past as well.

Apparently, this took place at the Hollywood Film Awards earlier in the month when Robbie supposedly approached Jolie to just respectfully say hello.

But the latter had none of it!

‘I know who you are,’ Angelina said before turning her back on her fellow actress.

One eyewitness said that, understandably enough, Margot looked shocked.

As fans may remember, Pitt, starred alongside the blonde beauty back in 2015 in the movie The Big Short, which Pitt also produced.

‘Rumors swirled about Brad crushing on Margot and that Angelina had tried to stop Brad from casting Margot in the film,’ one source told us.

It looks like Angie is still upset with Margot, even though the latest rumors romantically link Brad to another actress – 21-year-old Ella Purnell.

‘It was clear from Angelina’s reaction to Margot she still holds a grudge.’

Are you surprised Jolie reacted like that?