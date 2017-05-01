Angelina Jolie’s Unfair Payment To Cambodian Villagers Starts Feud!

It looks like Angelina Jolie managed to create chaos in a Cambodian village after paying one woman twenty times more than she paid anyone else for appearing in her movie First They Killed My Father.

Advertisement

Apparently, Jolie promised Moul Ay she would pay her a good amount after using her shack as set for a few scenes.

One insider revealed that the set engineers built the woman a new balcony and she also received $1,000.

The money offered amount for more than the average annual wage of most people in the area.

What created controversy was the fact that the actress paid the other villagers who let her film in their houses much less.

54 years old Moul Ay, who is currently raising her four children by herself in Pouk, a village outside of Siem Reap, expressed her gratitude by saying: “I used lots of the money for food for me and my children. It was good when the film people came here, it was exciting for the whole village.”

However, the woman also revealed that she was the only one so lucky as the other villagers got close to nothing.

Another woman was apparently paid only $50 even though the filming crew used her house for three days.

Jolie had met Moul Ay before the filming started. The star flew in and inspected the area to choose the best set for the film.

At the time, the woman told Jolie the plot reminded her of the dark time in Cambodian history when the Khmer Rouge came into power and then forced the nation to become an agrarian society.

Advertisement

Do you think Angelina Jolie was unfair to the villagers by not paying them equally?