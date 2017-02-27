Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Makes His Film Production Debut At Only 15!

Angelina Jolie’s son Maddox has already started a promising career in film production and he’s only 15!

Most teenagers his age would get a summer job at a fast-food restaurant or would sell ice cream on the beach but not Maddox, he is already starting his ideal career under his Jolie’s attentive supervision.

The Cambodian-born son of Angelina and Brad already has an executive producer credit on his mother’s new film First They Killed My Father.

The said film is made after an autobiographical book written by Loung Ung and it retells his own life while under the rule of Communist party Khmer Rouge. Between 1975 and 1979 two million people were killed.

Maddox was adopted in 2002 from a Cambodian family and the future producer claims that he feels a special bond with his birth country while Jolie considers it her second home.

“We’ve been coming back and forth for 17 years, it feels like a second home to me,” Angelina stated in an interview for People magazine.

“The children have close ties to the children here, many of them are their best friends. Maddox is happy to be back in his country.”

Furthermore, Jolie explained that Maddox was very determined and involved in this Cambodia-based project.

“He was the one who just called it and said he was ready and that he wanted to work on it, which he did.”

Furthermore, “He read the script, helped with notes, and was in the production meetings.”

