Angelina Jolie’s PR War Against Brad Pitt Has Turned Against Her!

The actress was with her kids in Cambodia this week in order to promote her latest movie First, They Killed My Father. The pictures taken of them painted a very beautiful family portrait but as it turns out, the huge costs of promoting the project may have pushed Netflix away.

“Her Cambodian odyssey may mark her last red-carpet for a while, and possibly the last one funded by Netflix,” The Hollywood Reporter stated, adding that the total estimate costs of the whole travel was more than $1 million!

The exclusive premiere near the “famed Angkor Wat temple complex was a logistical nightmare,” the publication claimed.

As fans already know, after Jolie filed for a divorce form Pitt last year, a war to undermine his influence and ruin his good image started. First she accused him of being abusive towards the children but that was quickly dismissed by the Department of Children and Family Services, as well as the FBI.

Her fight for custody was perceived by many as a PR move.

“Complicating matters is insiders’ backlash to her following what many deemed a smear campaign against Pitt.”

Jolie is still involved in the production of Africa, the only Jolie-Pitt co-production still going on. However, it seems unlikely that she is going to continue the project for too long.

Because of her image getting ruined Jolie re-hired Geyer Kosinski, who was part of her team for a long time until he was fired for “advising her against taking the lead in Gravity, which later became a huge hit for Sandra Bullock.”