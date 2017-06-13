Angelina Jolie’s New Neighbors Report Her Six Children Are A Nightmare!

New reports have revealed that Angelina Jolie and her six children have moved to Los Feliz and it looks like the relocation has been bothering her new neighbors. Recently, the neighbors in question revealed that the big family is a total nightmare!

As Angie and the kids are still getting settled, the move has already created chaos in the neighborhood.

The propriety was purchased by the Hollywood actress earlier this year for $25 million.

But the moving trucks that keep coming and going every day have been blocking the roads.

But of course, the neighboring families would understand the chaos as moving is only temporary if not for the six children.

It looks like the broad are quite unruly and troublesome.

In addition, because they don’t have formal schooling it means they will probably be at home most of the time, running around in the garden daily.

Those around Jolie are also worried that security will keep coming in and out of the house every day.

As fans probably remember, Angelina Jolie has been involved in an ugly divorce and custody battle with Brad Pitt, so the children live only with her.

Compared to their initial split war, Brangelina is doing a lot better, as they made a compromise for the sake of the kids.

‘Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids. The kids took the breakup really hard, and it shocked both Brad and Angelina into realizing what their priorities are here — the welfare and happiness of the children,’ a source revealed a while back.

In addition, it was also recently reported that both actors took a break from their careers in order to focus on being better parents.

It looks like they are also interested in co-parenting in the future, so they are working on an agreement between them.

For now, the parents are trying to spend as much time with the children as possible, including Brad Pitt.

Seeing their father more often is going to be easier for the children from now on as the actor also lives in Los Feliz.