Angelina Jolie’s Life Has Not Changed After Brad Pitt Divorce Filling; Here Are Her Plans For The Future

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt back in September. Reports say that even if the process will soon come to an end, nothing drastic has changed about her everyday lifestyle.

According to Hollywood Life, while Angelina was devastated by the split from the man she has spent 12 years close with, she managed to handle the breakup pretty well to the point where one wouldn’t even have thought she’s going through a tough divorce.

A source explained that now she is completely focused on raising her six children and she is being the best mother in the world for them. She doesn’t have any plans to date again anytime soon.

While she was adjusting to the fact that Brad Pitt was not going to live under the same roof with her, she took a while getting used to this and so did their kids.

Having been bombarded with headlines that kept claiming that Angelina was purely at fault for the marriage downfall, things have drastically changed ever since Brad was featured in an interview with GQ, revealing that he had been battling an addiction to alcohol.

Brad Pitt in White Sands National Monument, photographed by @ryanmcginleystudios. Go to link in bio for the full portfolio and exclusive interview. A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on May 3, 2017 at 4:49am PDT

Brad strongly hinted that his alcohol addiction played a crucial part as to why Angelina Jolie ended up wanting to end their marriage and reportedly demanded full custody of all six children.

During the first few weeks after the news that Angelina wanted out of the marriage, the couple was on such bad terms with one another, and Brad did everything he could and tried to make things right with his estranged wife.

It seems that the two actors are close friends now, and regarding Angelina’s initial plan to get full custody of the kids she shares with Brad, it’s believed that her mindset completely changed upon hearing that Pitt has been seeing a therapist at least three times a week.

All in all, it really looks like Angelina has handled the divorce very well, and her only focus now being surrounded by her children and also figuring out how she and Brad can co-parent their kids together in the most efficient way possible.