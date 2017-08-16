Angelina Jolie’s Father Jon Voight Urging Her To Make Things Right With Brad Pitt And Repair Their ‘Broken Family’

Jon Voight hopes that his daughter Angelina Jolie will reconcile with Brad Pitt. He has been begging her to her her marriage another chance.

Voight hopes that the two of them will somehow find a way to make their marriage work after such a long time of heartbreaking headlines all over the place.

"If I think more about death than some other people, it is probably because I love life more than they do." – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Aug 13, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

According to a source, Jon Voight has been encouraging his daughter for a while to make amends and try to move forward as a family again.

‘Jon has been trying to convince Angelina to work things out with Brad,’ a source close to the family confessed.

‘Jon has been making desperate pleas to his daughter to make things right with Brad and to repair their broken family. Jon feels that family is the most important aspect in this world and there is nothing that cannot be solved with a lot of love and healthy communication,’ the insider continued.

‘Jon has been talking to both Angie and Brad with the hopes that he can bring the broken family back together. More than helping his daughter to fix her marriage, he is hoping that he can repair the family for the sake of his grandchildren, whom he loves dearly.’

“People wonder aloud about whether I am an okay mother. That is obviously painful because it's so important to me. It's hard to hear that people think I'm not a capable mother and a good person, that they just think I'm nuts.” – Angelina Jolie A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Aug 6, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

Even if some reports were saying that Brad and Angie might be patching things up, for now, more sources say that they are moving forward with the divorce.

It looks like way too much has already been said and done, and especially Brad feels that there is no way back after everything that has happened.

Brad loves his children so much, and he would die for them, according to the insider but at this point, he cannot go back to Angie. Now, the most that Brad and Angie could hope for is to try and remain friends, but this is also still extremely hard to accomplish for both of them.