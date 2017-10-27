Angelina Jolie’s Estranged Husband Brad Pitt Told People Their Marriage Was Toxic

Angelina Jolie and her soon-to-be former husband, Brad Pitt, have both spoken to the media to say that the divorce process is painful for them.

As the parents are fighting in the media, their six children — Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — are also dragged in the messy situation.

According to several reports, Jolie and Pitt are at each other’s throats for their kids’ education or lack thereof. They are also going at it over money and other assets.

Now, a source has come out to say in their ten-year romance; the situation was hellish, and Pitt spent many sleepless nights asking himself, why is he in a loveless marriage?

The person close to the actor went on to say that during his time with Jolie, he was often angry and felt abandoned and alone.

Jolie had little time for her spouse; her primary focus was always her children and humanitarian work.

While in rehab, Pitt started seeing a therapist, and he explained that it was 12 years of nightmare where they spent their time making each other unhappy.

While Pitt does not regret having the children they have raised together, but he does wonder why did he stay in the toxic relationship.

The insider said that Pitt fears the divorce process will be even more brutal than the marriage.

It was recently revealed that Jolie is keeping the children away from their father.

The person shared: “Brad [Pitt] is getting to see the kids more now that they are closer, but still as not as much as he would like to. Brad is adjusting to life post-Angelina [Jolie], and he is starting to settle into a groove, but he misses the kids so much still that it hurts. It is like Brad has this huge heaping void in his life that he just can’t fill.”

The source added: “He is starting to do well again though, and he lives for the chances he gets to Skype with his kids, they truly are his everything.”

However, do not expect for Jolie to make an effort because she cannot bear the pain of being away from her kids.

The insider went on to say: “Angelina is not at all comfortable with the idea of being separated from her kids, just talking about it can make her cry. It is hard for her to imagine Brad taking them all overseas without her, she would not like it if the shoe was on the other foot. There’s a huge double standard, but she does not see it that way.”

Do you think they were really in a toxic marriage?