Angelina Jolie’s Estranged Husband Brad Pitt Reportedly Plans To Spend Holidays With Rumored Girlfriend Ella Purnell

Brad Pitt is not wasting time with Angelina Jolie who is still bitter over their divorce; he has made plans to spend this Thanksgiving with his new girlfriend.

According to several publications including Life and Style, Jolie has waged a war against Pitt who had plans to be with his children Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox for Thanksgiving.

The actress and humanitarian changed her schedule, making it impossible for the father to be with his clan.

A person close to the actor explained: “Brad feels Angie is not ready to let go of that hostility. Brad is not interested in fighting; he just wished her a happy Thanksgiving. There are two choices for Brad. Fight back and get angry every time she pulls a stunt, which would only impact the kids, or handle it like a mature adult. If that means he will not see the kids as much or at the holidays, he has made peace with it.”

The chatty insider revealed that Pitt is a changed man who now has control of his anger issues thanks to rehab.

The family friend shared: “Brad has been frustrated over locking down Thanksgiving plans with his children and the other upcoming holidays with his ex Angelina. Brad is desperate to spend quality time with his children during the upcoming holiday season. Thanksgiving is special to Brad and his children because they have a lot of tradition that he wants to keep alive for them.”

The pal added: “Angie never gets back to Brad promptly, and lately they have been only talking through assistants. As if Thanksgiving plans were not difficult enough to nail down, the entire holiday schedule has become a tense negotiation between the pair. Angie wants to take the kids out of the country for some of the holidays and Brad is still trying to finalize plans for turkey.”

Instead of being with his children, Pitt will be with his alleged 21-year-old girlfriend, British actress Ella Purnell.

It is being reported that Pitt is in a good place in his life and Jolie cannot disturb him.