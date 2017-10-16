Angelina Jolie’s Estranged Husband Brad Pitt Is Not Cutting Ties With Jennifer Aniston Despite Her Annoyance

Angelina Jolie is not happy to hear that her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, has reconnected with his ex-wife, Jennifer Aniston.

Since splitting from Jolie, Pitt has been on a mission to save his soul.

He went into rehab and called many of the people he had hurt in the past to apologize for his behavior.

One of the old friends he reached out is none other than Aniston — the woman he was married to before turning around and breaking her heart by cheating with Jolie.

The pair had a long conversation, and since then Aniston has become Pitt’s confident.

A source claimed: “They did some major catching up. He soberly spoke about hitting rock bottom, and how he made the climb out. He launched into a grand apology. He apologized for being an absentee husband in the marriage — being stoned and bored much of the time. He also made amends for being an avoider, getting lost and in a serious drinking-and-getting-high phase when he fell for Angelina while making Mr. & Mrs. Smith.”

When Jolie caught wind of the re-connection between the former couple, she was not pleased.

The same insider explained: “Jen has always been Angelina’s greatest rival when it comes to Brad. She hates the way that she has always been depicted as the evil femme fatale and Jen as the girl-next-door victim in the famous love triangle.”

The source went on to reveal that Jolie’s frustration has not swayed Pitt to cut ties with Aniston because she has been very helpful during the bitter divorce.

A friend of Pitt stated that his ex-wife has been giving him great advice and sharing encouraging words to uplift his spirit.

The source shared: “Jen has a way of calming and encouraging Brad, which he needs in his hectic life right now, she is in a great place mentally and physically. He is in touch with his emotions and his true self like never before. He is closer to the kids than he has been in months, and he has shown tremendous maturity and patience with Angelina concerning the divorce.”

The person concluded: “Brad would not dream of breaking up Jen’s marriage. Brad’s leaning on her as a confidante now.”

Some fans believe that this triangle is turning into a messy soap opera.