Angelina Jolie Would Drop Divorce & Take Brad Pitt Back If He Asked For Another Chance

Would Angelina Jolie be able to call off the divorce? A source said that there is one reason that Angelina would welcome Brad Pitt back with open arms.

Hope may not be lost in Angelina and Brad’s marriage. While they are split and on the way to an official divorce, a source said that Angelina changing her mind could still be a possibility!

💑 A post shared by Brad Pitt ️️️ (@bradpittoficial) on Dec 29, 2015 at 7:31am PST

She and Brad, and their family have been through so much after breaking up nearly one year ago.

But there’s still love there, and it’s up to Brad to make her feel it again!

‘Angelina definitely has regrets about splitting from Brad and about the end of their marriage. At the time of the breakup, things were terrible between them — they had been fighting a lot — and she felt that Brad had checked out of their relationship,’ a source confessed.

‘Obviously, there was a lot of drama surrounding the split, and bad feelings on both sides. Angelina misses Brad a lot more than she ever thought she would. She feels really lonely without him. Brad was Angelina’s best friend, as well as her husband,’ the insider continued.

‘They talked about everything and had each other’s back. Angelina is a really stubborn person, and there’s no way she would admit to having made a mistake, but if Brad came crawling back to her and begged for another chance, she would willingly drop the divorce.’

Caption? A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Aug 23, 2017 at 7:50am PDT

Coul this really happen? Could we really see Brad and Angelina back together? She has already made it very clear that she is pleased with the progress that Brad has made.

Advertisement

But it looks like Brad is not too thrilled with the prospect of making up. On August 13, on their wedding anniversary, they gave each other the silent treatment.