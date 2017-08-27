FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie Would Drop Divorce & Take Brad Pitt Back If He Asked For Another Chance

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/27/2017
Angelina Jolie Would Drop Divorce & Take Brad Pitt Back If He Asked For Another ChanceSource: eonline.com

Would Angelina Jolie be able to call off the divorce? A source said that there is one reason that Angelina would welcome Brad Pitt back with open arms.

Hope may not be lost in Angelina and Brad’s marriage. While they are split and on the way to an official divorce, a source said that Angelina changing her mind could still be a possibility!

 

She and Brad, and their family have been through so much after breaking up nearly one year ago.

But there’s still love there, and it’s up to Brad to make her feel it again!

‘Angelina definitely has regrets about splitting from Brad and about the end of their marriage. At the time of the breakup, things were terrible between them — they had been fighting a lot — and she felt that Brad had checked out of their relationship,’ a source confessed.

‘Obviously, there was a lot of drama surrounding the split, and bad feelings on both sides. Angelina misses Brad a lot more than she ever thought she would. She feels really lonely without him. Brad was Angelina’s best friend, as well as her husband,’ the insider continued.

‘They talked about everything and had each other’s back. Angelina is a really stubborn person, and there’s no way she would admit to having made a mistake, but if Brad came crawling back to her and begged for another chance, she would willingly drop the divorce.’

 

Coul this really happen? Could we really see Brad and Angelina back together? She has already made it very clear that she is pleased with the progress that Brad has made.

But it looks like Brad is not too thrilled with the prospect of making up. On August 13, on their wedding anniversary, they gave each other the silent treatment.

3 Comments

Sandi
08/27/2017 at 7:12 pm
Reply

Run Brad run!


Haydee Ewing
08/27/2017 at 8:06 am
Reply

When a men loves a woman, he does change. When a woman loves a man she does forgive. Even divorces aren’t permanent. No matter how traumatic or hard the challenges they faced, TRUE LOVE does conquer all. Healing and trust just takes time.
–Haydee


Keta
08/27/2017 at 6:50 am
Reply

Mister Brad Pitt don’t take the hype let Miss Jolie be Miss Jolie all by herself be a good father to your children and keep it moving she probably just needs another opportunity to further destroy your name before your children and everyone. PEACE OUT! Grab some happiness while you can sincerity


Leave a Reply

Required fields are marked *