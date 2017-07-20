FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie bernice burgos khloe kardashian meghan markle brad pitt tristan thompson t.i. abby lee miller ashton kutcher kourtney kardashian bella thorne aaron carter scott disick beyonce younes bendjima kanye west jennifer lopez prince harry blac chyna kim kardashian rob kardashian adam lind jessica simpson
Home » Lifestyle

Angelina Jolie Went Braless In Sexy Dress As Daughter Shiloh Displayed Rocker Buzzcut

Brandon Fitch Posted On 07/20/2017
0
839 Views
1


Angelina Jolie Went Braless In Sexy Dress As Daughter Shiloh Displayed Rocker BuzzcutSource: eonline.com

Angelina Jolie decided to go braless for a visit to the toy store with her kids. She has still got it; this is all that we can say. The same outing also allowed her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to show off her new hairdo.

Angie makes motherhood looked kind of sexy. The 42-year-old actress went braless for a family trip to the store, and her ample assets were on full display.

 

Where are you from? 🌎🌍🌏

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on

Even if she is not dating again, she is still turning heads. She rocked a loose, flowing black dress and a gray shawl.

Angie looked both motherly and sexy for her day out on the town.

The stunning actress can’t go anywhere without getting noticed and photographed by everyone on the street, and she also left the house with some big dark shades.

Only three of her and Brad’s kids ventured into the shop to take a peek at the new toys.

On the other hand, the trip gave Shiloh the chance to show off her bold, new haircut! She recently had the sides of her head shaved, giving her a relaxed mohawk.

This young lady’s got plenty of edge! Also tagging along was Zahara and Vivienne who left the store with a Teddy Bear!

They look almost as happy as they did when visited Disneyland for Vivienne’s 9th birthday!

 

Angie has recently decided to take a step back from acting to focus on raising her kids during this time of transition. An insider knew more about this:

Advertisement

‘Angelina has put all of her work and film projects on hold and is devoting herself to her family. She knows what a rough year her kids have been through, so she feels like it is more important to be there for her children rather than chasing another film project.’ Maybe this means we can expect to see a lot more outings from the family.

Post Views: 839

Read more about angelina jolie brad pitt

Advertisement

You may also like
Angelina Jolie ‘Fun Mom’ PR Stunt: She Allegedly Fooled The Public For Sympathy After Brad Pitt Fiasco
07/19/2017
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Reportedly Have A Secret Spot To Rendezvous
07/18/2017
Brad Pitt Reportedly Left ‘Heartbroken’ As Sienna Miller Ends Their Summer Romance
07/17/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *