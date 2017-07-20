Angelina Jolie Went Braless In Sexy Dress As Daughter Shiloh Displayed Rocker Buzzcut

Angelina Jolie decided to go braless for a visit to the toy store with her kids. She has still got it; this is all that we can say. The same outing also allowed her daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt to show off her new hairdo.

Angie makes motherhood looked kind of sexy. The 42-year-old actress went braless for a family trip to the store, and her ample assets were on full display.

Where are you from? 🌎🌍🌏 A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolieofficial) on Jul 15, 2017 at 8:40am PDT

Even if she is not dating again, she is still turning heads. She rocked a loose, flowing black dress and a gray shawl.

Angie looked both motherly and sexy for her day out on the town.

The stunning actress can’t go anywhere without getting noticed and photographed by everyone on the street, and she also left the house with some big dark shades.

Only three of her and Brad’s kids ventured into the shop to take a peek at the new toys.

On the other hand, the trip gave Shiloh the chance to show off her bold, new haircut! She recently had the sides of her head shaved, giving her a relaxed mohawk.

This young lady’s got plenty of edge! Also tagging along was Zahara and Vivienne who left the store with a Teddy Bear!

They look almost as happy as they did when visited Disneyland for Vivienne’s 9th birthday!

Angie has recently decided to take a step back from acting to focus on raising her kids during this time of transition. An insider knew more about this:

Advertisement

‘Angelina has put all of her work and film projects on hold and is devoting herself to her family. She knows what a rough year her kids have been through, so she feels like it is more important to be there for her children rather than chasing another film project.’ Maybe this means we can expect to see a lot more outings from the family.