Angelina Jolie Was Spotted With Her Daughter Shopping In Los Feliz

Here’s more news on Angelina Jolie! She was spotted with her youngest daughter, the eight-year-old Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, and the two of them were photographed in Los Feliz earlier this week.

After she had purchased a home in that area earlier this year, Angie and her daughter were seen visiting a grocery store where they did some shopping accompanied by a bodyguard.

On July 4th, the Daily Mail shared some photos of Angelina and Vivienne’s outing which features the actress in a long black dress that completely hid her slim figure.

The child was dressed in a T-shirt and a pair of pants.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids together: 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and eight-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Angelina Jolie’s walk with Vivienne comes just over a week before she and Knox will be celebrating their ninth birthday party.

We bet that fans may recall the fact that Vivienne and Knox spent the morning of their eighth birthday at The Griddle Cafe in West Hollywood, California, where the kids enjoyed a lovely pancake breakfast with their parents.

At the time, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were still together, and the family was still united and happy.

In other Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt news, the couple is doing their best to co-parent their children in the best way possible as they prepare to finalize their divorce.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been married for over two years at the time and then came their 2016 separation from September.

According to a report that was released by Hollywood Life, the couple is trying their best to get along because things have been quite tensed between them for the past few months.

It seems that from time to time they touch base with each other but just to talk about their children. Both of them are currently focusing on their family and fortunately, Brad is closer to the kids for a while.